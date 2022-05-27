Accused relatives of two sisters, who were murdered in an honor-killing, in a lock-up in Gujrat, Pakistan, 26 May 2022 (issued 27 May 2022). EFE/EPA/SOHAIL SHAHZAD

A relative (L) and a village elder pray at the graves of two sisters who were murdered by their relatives in an honor-killing in Gujrat, Pakistan, 26 May 2022 (issued 27 May 2022). EFE/EPA/SOHAIL SHAHZAD

Horror and fear prevails in a small village in Pakistan's Punjab province where two sisters were deceived into returning home from Spain, and murdered last week by their family members in the name of protecting their honor.

The act was allegedly perpetrated by the brothers and husbands of the two girls for seeking divorce and wanting to remarry men of their choice, something that would supposedly bring dishonor to the families of the girls in their conservative patriarchal society.

The house where Aneesa Abbas, 21, and Arooj Abbas, 24, were killed lay abandoned except for a dog, rabbits, fowls and caged parrots that were inside.

Dried blood stains could still be seen inside. Locals stay clear of the place due the horrifying atmosphere that prevails around it.

(...)