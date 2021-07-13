Iraqis receive the coffins of their relatives who were killed in a fire at an isolation center for Covid-19 patients in the city of Nasiriyah, 360 km southern Baghdad, Iraq on 13 July 2021. EFE-EPA/HAIDER AL-ASSADEE

Iraqis sit next to the coffin of a victim outside a hospital morgue at Nasiriyah city, 360 km southern Baghdad, Iraq on 13 July 2021. EFE-EPA/HAIDER AL-ASSADEE

Iraqi men inspect the aftermath of a fire at an isolation center for Covid-19 patients in the city of Nasiriyah, 360 km southern Baghdad, Iraq on 13 July 2021. EFE-EPA/HAIDER AL-ASSADEE

Iraqis stand next to the coffins of victims outside a hospital morgue at Nasiriyah city, 360 km southern Baghdad, Iraq on 13 July 2021. EFE-EPA/HAIDER AL-ASSADEE

An Iraqi man inspects the aftermath of a fire at an isolation center for Covid-19 patients in the city of Nasiriyah, 360 km southern Baghdad, Iraq on 13 July 2021. EFE-EPA/HAIDER AL-ASSADEE

Iraqi men inspect the aftermath of a fire at an isolation center for Covid-19 patients in the city of Nasiriyah, 360 km southern Baghdad, Iraq on 13 July 2021. EFE-EPA/HAIDER AL-ASSADEE

Iraqi men inspect the aftermath of a fire at an isolation center for Covid-19 patients in the city of Nasiriyah, 360 km southern Baghdad, Iraq on 13 July 2021. EFE-EPA/HAIDER AL-ASSADEE

At least 64 people have died after a fire ripped through a coronavirus isolation ward in a hospital in the southern Iraqi province of Dhi Qar.

State-run news agency INA said Tuesday that another 50 were injured in the Monday night blaze that hit the isolation section at Imam al-Hussein hospital in Nasiriyah city, about 350 kilometers southeast of Baghdad.

Preliminary investigations indicated the fire started after an oxygen cylinder exploded, according to the country’s public broadcaster al-Iraqiya TV. EFE