The hostage drama at a synagogue in Texas of the United States ended Saturday night with the release of all captives and the death of the suspect several hours into a tense standoff.

“Prayers answered. All hostages are out alive and safe,” Texas Governor Greg Abbott said in a Tweet. He did not give details.

Michael Miller, the Colleyville police chief, told reporters that a hostage-rescue team entered the synagogue around 9 pm, rescued the three hostages, and the suspect was dead. EFE