A general view of the entrance to Luxor International Hospital were the victims are being treated, Luxor, 650km south of Cairo, Egypt, Jan. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/STR BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE

Police officers inspect the site of the hot air balloon crash landing, Luxor, 650km south of Cairo, Egypt, Jan. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/STR BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE

The balloon cabin at the site of the hot air balloon crash landing, Luxor, 650km south of Cairo, Egypt, Jan. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/STR

A South African tourist died on Friday and another 15 tourists were injured when the hot air balloon they were riding in crashed in a desert area near the ancient southern Egyptian city of Luxor, according to officials.

A 36-year-old South African died in the incident, according to the Egyptian Ministry of Health, which did not give any further details about the victim.

The official Middle East News Agency (MENA) said there were two Argentinians, two South Africans, five Australians, four French, one Brazilian and one Egyptian among the injured.

An Argentinian man and woman who were lightly injured were expected to be discharged from hospital shortly, a source from the South American country's consulate confirmed to EFE.

Egyptian officials had earlier said that four Spaniards were among the injured, but Spanish Foreign Ministry sources told EFE that this information was erroneous.

The injured tourists were treated at the International Hospital of Luxor, according to the Egyptian Health Ministry, as cited by MENA.

The balloon was carrying 20 tourists along with the pilot, said the Ministry of Civil Aviation in a statement released by MENA.

The accident appeared to have occurred at the end of a tour of ancient Egyptian monuments on the western shore of the Nile River as a result of strong wind as the pilot was performing a descent maneuver, according to the same source.

On Friday morning a total of 22 balloons flew in Luxor and the rest managed to land without problems despite the wind, according to the ministry's MENA statement.