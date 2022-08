Mogadishu (Somalia), 20/08/2022.- Somali security officials inspect the scene of an attack at the Hayat Hotel in Mogadishu, Somalia, 20 August 2022. According to Somalia'Äôs security officials, at least 10 people were killed in the attack reportedly carried out by al-Shabab militants on 19 August. The attack involved explosions outside the hotel and gunfire. (Atentado, Incendio, Mogadiscio) EFE/EPA/SAID YUSUF WARSAME

A general view at the scene of an attack at the Hayat Hotel in Mogadishu, Somalia, 21 August 2022. EFE/EPA/SAID YUSUF WARSAME

Hotel siege in Somalia ends with at least 21 dead

At least 21 people have been killed in a 30-hour siege of a hotel in Somalia's capital claimed by the al-Shabab group, the health minister reported on Sunday.

Some 117 people were treated for injuries, 15 of whom are in serious condition, minister Ali Haji Adan was quoted as saying by the Somali National Television (SNTV).

(...)