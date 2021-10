Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram apps are seen in this undated photo. EFE-EPA/ANDREJ CUKIC

Four of the world’s most used social and messaging networks: Facebook, WhatsApp, Messenger and Instagram, all part of tech scion Mark Zuckerberg’s company, suffered a Monday outage lasting more than six hours that caused millions of dollars in losses.

Since mid-afternoon, users of the three platforms began to receive error messages when they tried to access the networks. EFE