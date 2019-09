US President Donald J. Trump leaves the room after a press conference held on the sidelines of the opening of the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, USA, Sept. 25, 2019. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES

The Democratic Party opposition in the United States already has a majority of votes in the lower house in favor of starting impeachment proceedings against the president, according to estimates made by most US political analysts.

Between 218 to 219 lawmakers (all of them Democrats except one who was elected as a Republican and is now an independent) have spoken out in favor of initiating impeachment proceedings against Donald Trump.