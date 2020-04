Indian Muslims participate in a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC), in Mumbai, India, 06 February 2020. EPA-EFE FILE/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI

Kashmiri Muslims pray outside the shrine of Hamza Makhdoom Kashmiri, a 15th and 16th-century Sufi mystic, scholar and spiritual teacher, in downtown area during the lockdown in Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, 02 April 2020. EPA-EFE FILE/FAROOQ KHAN

The deadly coronavirus that has gripped the world carried no religious identity until it arrived in India, where the epidemic has triggered a communal backlash against the Muslims.

The country reported its first coronavirus infected patient on Jan. 30 amid one of its worst communal tensions between majority Hindus and minority Muslims over a new law that makes religion a basis for citizenship in an otherwise secular state. EFE-EPA