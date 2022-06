US President Joe Biden speaks to the nation about the 'recent tragic mass shootings' in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 02 June 2022. EFE-EPA/JIM LO SCALZO

United States President Joe Biden Thursday made an earnest appeal to lawmakers to pass stricter gun limits after mass shootings killed more than 30 at a New York supermarket and a Texas elementary school last month.

He sought a ban on assault-style weapons and high-capacity magazines and tightening background checks to prevent gun violence in the US.

“How much more carnage are we willing to accept? How many more innocent American lives must be taken before we say: Enough. Enough.” EFE