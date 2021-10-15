A general view of rice fields near the village of Tarpho, Hnahthial district, Mizoram state, India 08 October 2021 (issued on 15 October 2021). EFE-EPA/SANGZUALA HMAR

Tian Chin is a Myanmar refugee in India who, like many others, is forced to secretly cross the border to save rice crops in his homeland, risking being caught by the army that has unleashed a reign of terror after ousting a civilian government.

“If we do not harvest our rice, we have nothing for the future. We will have to scavenge for wild vegetables or beg," Chin's wife Dawt Hnem, 40, told EFE.

Her husband and many of the menfolk, who have taken refuge in Thingsai village of the northeastern Indian state of Mizoram, had gone to Fungkah village in Myanmar.

The situation of Myanmar refugees in India is precarious.

