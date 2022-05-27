Jürgen Klopp and Carlo Ancelotti rule on the pitch, as does the speed of Mohamed Salah and the frightening accuracy of Karim Benzema, the safe hands of Thibaut Courtois and the leadership of Virgil van Dijk but behind the scenes, in the bookkeeper’s offices, Liverpool are no match for Real Madrid.

The commercial value drummed up by the Spanish powerhouse surpasses Liverpool’s by 90 million euros (around $96.5 million), according to the Deloitte Money League.

Real Madrid have boosted their commercial income, which flows in from sponsorship deals and merchandising, by about 140% in the last decade, while Liverpool lags behind despite making the Uefa Champions League final three times in the last five years.

(...)