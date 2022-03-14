Two in three women in Scotland do not feel safe walking home alone at night and are “scared” to take public transport, recent polling has found as local authorities mull the designation of misogynistic harassment as a separate hate crime.

Scotland’s new transport minister Jenny Gilruth raised the issue in the devolved parliament last month, describing harassment on public transport such as trains as a “systemic issue,” making them a place where “women are scared to go because of men’s behavior.”

Kira Anderson, an Edinburgh student who took part in the Scotpulse survey, spoke to Efe about her own experiences.

(...)