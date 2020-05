A view of a deserted jetty near the Howrah Bridge over the river Ganges during a nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Kolkata, Eastern India, 17 May 2020. EFE-EPA/PIYAL ADHIKARY

A commuter wearing a yellow mask and protective gloves waits for a bus during a nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Kolkata, Eastern India, 17 May 2020. EFE-EPA/PIYAL ADHIKARY

Traffic officers use hand sanitizer at a traffic control booth during a nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Kolkata, Eastern India, 17 May 2020. EFE-EPA/PIYAL ADHIKARY

India’s weeks-long Covid-19 lockdown that completed its 54 days on Sunday has floundered Asia’s third-largest economy that is largely based on the informal sector.

Surveys have reported unemployment shooting up to alarming levels amid an unprecedented closure of nearly all businesses and over 80 percent of households reporting a drop in income due to lockdown measures in place since Mar. 25. EFE-EPA