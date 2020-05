A fisherman prepares a net to catch fish in the Kalandan river near Sittwe, Rakhine State, Myanmar, 19 May 2020. EFE-EPA/NYUNT WIN

A village in Myanamar's conflict-ridden Rakhine State was ravaged after some 200 buildings were destroyed in a fire, Human Rights Watch said on Tuesday.

The human rights defense organization released satellite imageries taken on May 16 which show burned buildings in the Let Kar village, following which, according to eyewitnesses, a military contingent entered the area, although responsibility for the destruction has yet not be determined. EFE-EPA