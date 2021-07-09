Berlin (Germany), 03/09/2020.- Silhouette of visitor next to the logo of Huawei displayed on a screen at the Huawei stand at the International Consumer Electronics Fair (IFA) in Berlin, Germany, 03 September 2020. The IFA. the world's leading trade show for consumer electronics and home appliances. runs from 03 to 06 September 2020. (Alemania) EFE/EPA/FILIP SINGER

Huawei delegate Richard Yu shows the new Balong 5G01 chip during a presentation of Hauwei products at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. EFE/Alberto Estévez

The chairman of Huawei, Liang Hua, said during an interview with Efe that he hopes that the semiconductor industry "can return to normality" in the face of the global crisis that the sector is going through due largely to the shortage of chips during the Covid-19 pandemic, which has hit technology companies hard.



"We hope that in the future the semiconductor industry can return to normality and that confidence can be rebuilt," said Liang of an essential material in the manufacturing of cell phones, tablets or televisions, for which a growing number of sectors, including the automotive industry, are also competing.



A large part of the current shortage of chips can be explained by the decrease in supply that has been dragging on since last year, when factories had to close at the beginning of the pandemic.



This has been compounded by the increase in digital demand that confinement has generated.



"We can expect to see that the manufacturing capacity will increase in the future," the Huawei president predicted, because "different regions and countries are starting to make plans of manufacturing their chips."



"We have seen the plans that Europe has announced, and we have seen similar moves from Korea, Japan and also China," Liang said.



"We hope that Europe can make progress in its own semiconductor plans," he added.



Liang asserted that Huawei's smartphone business "has been impacted pretty largely" by the fact that "the US has announced several rounds of sanctions" against the company.



Among them, the veto adopted by former President Donald Trump to prevent Huawei from developing the 5G network in that country or the ban on US companies from selling components to Chinese companies.



"Huawei hopes to see open, liberal and inclusive policies being pursued in Europe," said Liang, in view of the new harmony between Washington and Brussels after the arrival of President Joe Biden in the White House and the collaboration sought by both blocs in the way they relate to China.



"We are confident in the continued development of the European market," he said, noting that "quite a few customers" in Europe "have already chosen Huawei as a supplier for their 5G networks."



"For the customers who have chosen us, we will do our best to offer them better services, so that telecom customers can provide equally good services to end users," he said in reference to the reluctance of several European Union countries to contract Huawei for the development of the 5G network.



In this regard, he assured that "Spain is one of our most important markets in Europe" and emphasized that "despite the pandemic," they were able to showcase their products at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona.



Huawei's president also expressed his willingness to "contribute to the ecological transition" that the EU wants to promote.



"Europe has played a leading role in promoting the green transformation" and "we will think about how we can work with telecom operators and other partners and join forces (...) to promote a reduction in carbon emissions," said Liang.



He cited as an example the systems that Huawei has devised for cooling data centers, thus helping to reduce their energy consumption. According to a report published Thursday by the company, they consume 1% of the world's electricity. EFE



