The logo of China's Huawei Technologies Co is displayed near the US embassy in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, 17 June 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/FAZRY ISMAIL

Huawei challenges US ban on purchase of its products via subsidies

Huawei on Thursday filed a petition in the United States Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit asking the tribunal to overturn a decision by the Federal Communications Commission banning American carriers from purchasing equipment from the Chinese tech giant via a subsidy program.

On Nov. 22, the FCC had excluded Huawei from a federal subsidies program on grounds that the company posed a threat to national security, which Huawei claims would make its equipment more expensive for US telecom carriers, especially in rural areas. EFE-EPA