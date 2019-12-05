Huawei on Thursday filed a petition in the United States Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit asking the tribunal to overturn a decision by the Federal Communications Commission banning American carriers from purchasing equipment from the Chinese tech giant via a subsidy program.
On Nov. 22, the FCC had excluded Huawei from a federal subsidies program on grounds that the company posed a threat to national security, which Huawei claims would make its equipment more expensive for US telecom carriers, especially in rural areas. EFE-EPA