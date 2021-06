Members and supporters of the LGBTQ+ community participate in the annual Tel Aviv March for Pride and Tolerance, in Tel Aviv, Israel, 25 June 2021. EFE/EPA/ATEF SAFADI

Tens of thousands of mask-less people on Friday joined Pride in Tel Aviv in one of the biggest events of the year and since the coronavirus pandemic.

Dressed in vibrant colored outfits and waving rainbow flags, large crowds of people danced and marched along the seafront promenade honoring the LGBTQ community.EFE