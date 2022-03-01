The TV program shows Ukrainian President Zelensky speaking as people wait for the end of an air-raid alarm in a bar in the basement of one of the hotels being used as shelter in Dnipro, Ukraine, 28 February 2022. EPA-EFE/STANISLAV KOZLIUK

A handout satellite image made available by Maxar Technologies shows part of a military convoy southern Ivankiv, Ukraine, 28 February 2022. EPA-EFE/MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES HANDOUT -- MANDATORY CREDIT: SATELLITE IMAGE 2022 MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES -- THE WATERMARK MAY NOT BE REMOVED/CROPPED -- HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A Ukrainian national flag hangs from a damaged administrative building in the aftermath of a Russian shelling in Kharkiv, Ukraine, 01 March 2022. EFE/EPA/SERGEY KOZLOV

People examine a damaged administrative building in the aftermath of a Russian shelling in downtown Kharkiv, Ukraine, 01 March 2022. EFE/EPA/SERGEY KOZLOV

People help a wounded woman in the aftermath of a Russian shelling in Kharkiv, Ukraine, 01 March 2022. EFE/EPA/SERGEY DOLZHENKO

A huge Russian military convoy inched closer to Kyiv on Tuesday as day six of Moscow's invasion began with the shelling of a northeastern military base that killed dozens of Ukrainian soldiers, and a missile strike hit the center of Kharkiv.

The latest photos of Moscow's armored convoy descending on Ukraine's capital shows it is larger than initially thought.

According to new satellite images from Maxar Technologies, the convoy northwest of Kyiv stretches from near Antonov air base, about 30 kilometers from the center of the capital, for 64 kilometers (40 miles) and consists of armored vehicles, tanks, artillery and other vehicles.

Images taken earlier Monday gave the impression the vehicles stretched around 27km.

