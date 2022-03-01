A huge Russian military convoy inched closer to Kyiv on Tuesday as day six of Moscow's invasion began with the shelling of a northeastern military base that killed dozens of Ukrainian soldiers, and a missile strike hit the center of Kharkiv.
The latest photos of Moscow's armored convoy descending on Ukraine's capital shows it is larger than initially thought.
According to new satellite images from Maxar Technologies, the convoy northwest of Kyiv stretches from near Antonov air base, about 30 kilometers from the center of the capital, for 64 kilometers (40 miles) and consists of armored vehicles, tanks, artillery and other vehicles.
Images taken earlier Monday gave the impression the vehicles stretched around 27km.
