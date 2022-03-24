An airplane of China Eastern Airlines prepares to land at Beijing Capital International Airport in Beijing, China, 22 March 2022. EFE-EPA/WU HONG

Rescue teams in the southern Chinese region of Guangxi, where a Boeing 737-800 with 132 people on board crashed Monday, found human remains and what appeared to be a plane engine, state agency CGTN reported Thursday.

Rescue services have covered an area of ??about 46,000 square meters during the search and rescue work and no signs of survivors have been found.

The finding of the engine adds to the Wednesday discovery of one of the plane’s black boxes, specifically the cockpit voice recorder, which was sent to Beijing for inspection.

