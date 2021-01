A view of the suspected debris of Sriwijaya Air flight SJ182, that was found in the waters off Jakarta, at Tanjung Priok port in Jakarta, Indonesia, 10 January 2021. EFE-EPA/MAST IRHAM

Indonesian rescuers look on as a Disaster Victim Identification (DVI) police officer puts the label on a child t-shirt found near the suspected crash site of Sriwijaya Air flight SJ182 in the waters off Jakarta, at Tanjung Priok port in Jakarta, Indonesia, 10 January 2021. EFE-EPA/MAST IRHAM

Members of Indonesian rescuers (BASARNAS) inspect the suspected debris of the Sriwijaya Air flight SJ182, found in the water off Jakarta, at Tanjung Priok port in Jakarta, Indonesia, 10 January 2021. EFE-EPA/MAST IRHAM

Indonesian rescuers and Disaster Victim Identification (DVI) police officers label a child t-shirt found near the suspected crash site of Sriwijaya Air flight SJ182 in the waters off Jakarta, at Tanjung Priok port in Jakarta, Indonesia, 10 January 2021. EFE-EPA/MAST IRHAM

Members of the Indonesian coast guard carry the suspected parts of the missing Sriwijaya Air jetliner found in the water off Jakarta, at Tanjung Priok port in Jakarta, Indonesia, 10 January 2021. EFE-EPA/MAST IRHAM

Indonesian police said rescue teams found the first human remains early Sunday of a commercial flight carrying 62 people that crashed near the coast of Java minutes after takeoff from Jakarta airport.

Rescue parties around the so-called Thousand Islands found the remains and clothing about 6 kilometers north of the Indonesian capital’s coast, where the aircraft crashed Saturday evening, and were sent to Jakarta Police Hospital, authorities told local media. EFE-EPA

sk-csg/lds