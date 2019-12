A handout schematic image made available by Chile Air Force (FACh) that shows the operation in the search area of the military aircraft Hercules C130, Dec. 11, 2019, disappeared in the Drake Sea, which separates Chile from Antarctica, last Monday when it was heading to the frozen continent with 38 people on board. EFE-EPA/HANDOUT FACh/EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A handout photo made available by the Chilean Air Force (FACh) shows a piece of foam floating near the area where a plane disappeared last Monday on the way to Antarctica with 38 people on board. EFE-EPA/ FACh/HANDOUT/EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Human remains have been found near the area where an Antarctica-bound Chilean military plane with 38 people on board recently disappeared, a regional official told EFE Wednesday.

The announcement came shortly after the Chilean Air Force (FACh) reported finding sponge remains from the aircraft floating in the sea at the same location, the Drake Passage that separates South America from Antarctica, whose waters are considered some of the most turbulent on the planet.