Police officers stand front the entrance of the Apostolic Nunciature in via Po in Rome, Italy, 31 October 2018. The bone fragments were found during construction work at the Vatican's embassy to Italy, near the city's famous Villa Borghese museum. EPA-EFE FILE/FABIO FRUSTACI

Human remains found by builders working in the Vatican's embassy in Rome last month did not belong to two teenage girls who disappeared in the 1980s as they dated beyond 1964, according to a first analysis of the bones by the Chief Prosecutor of Rome.

When bone fragments were found under the basement of the Vatican's embassy to Italy in Rome near the Villa Borghese museum during construction work, Italian media were quick to suggest they could have belonged to 15-year-old Emanuela Orlandi, the daughter of a Vatican employee, who vanished June 22, 1983.

Another teenager, Mirella Gregori, 16, disappeared a month before Orlandi.

The Orlandi family lawyer, Laura Sgro, told EFE that the Rome Prosecutor had informed the family on Friday that the human remains were dated prior to 1964 and that carbon dating and DNA tests would be carried out on the bones.

Some media outlets have said the remains belonged to a man, but this has not been confirmed by the Prosecutor's office nor the Orlandi family lawyer.

It is not the first time that the discovery of human remains has renewed public interest in the Orlandi case.