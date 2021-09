The Taliban seize power in Afghanistan with a rhetoric of reconciliation and openness, but allegations of abuse have increased since they assume office, such as restrictions against women and arrest and torture of protesters.

The announcement of the Taliban's interim government this week has signaled that not much is going to change in the country from the time of the earlier government of the Islamists between 1996 and 2001, dominated by human rights abuses. EFE

azq-mt/ia