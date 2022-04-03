Human Rights Watch on Sunday said it had documented possible war crimes committed by the Russian military in occupied areas of Ukraine, including cases of repeated rape, summary executions and looting.
The report from the human rights organization comes as Ukrainian authorities claimed the military had regained full control of the Kyiv region, including the formerly occupied cities and towns of Irpin, Bucha and Hostomel.
Local media entering these areas in the Kyiv region reported mass graves and civilian bodies strewn across streets.
(...)