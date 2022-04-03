General view of a street with destroyed Russian military machinery in the areas recaptured by the Ukrainian army in the city of Kyiv (Kiev), Ukraine, 02 April 2022. EFE/EPA/OLEG PETRASYUK

The graves of local citizens, who died during Russian invasion, in front of residential buildings in the areas recaptured by the Ukrainian army in the city of Kyiv (Kiev), Ukraine, 02 April 2022. EFE/EPA/OLEG PETRASYUK

Ukrainian troops ride an APC in a village recaptured from Russain forces north of Kyiv (Kiev), Ukraine, 02 April 2022. EFE/EPA/STR

Human Rights Watch on Sunday said it had documented possible war crimes committed by the Russian military in occupied areas of Ukraine, including cases of repeated rape, summary executions and looting.

The report from the human rights organization comes as Ukrainian authorities claimed the military had regained full control of the Kyiv region, including the formerly occupied cities and towns of Irpin, Bucha and Hostomel.

Local media entering these areas in the Kyiv region reported mass graves and civilian bodies strewn across streets.

(...)