View of the boat 'Aquarius', a joint operation ship of NGOs 'Doctors without Borders' and 'SOS Mediterranee', near the coast of Libya, Mar. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/JAVIER MARTIN

Members of humanitarian organizations Doctors Without Borders and SOS Méditerranée on Thursday rescued 117 people from a rubber boat drifting off the coast of Libya, EFE could confirm from aboard a rescue vessel.

The boat on which those rescued were traveling had set off from a beach near Tripoli at around midnight Wednesday, when the sea appeared to be calmer following days of strong winds in the region, a survivor aboard rescue ship "Aquarius" told EFE.

People from countries in North and Sub-Saharan Africa were among those rescued during the operation.