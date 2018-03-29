Members of humanitarian organizations Doctors Without Borders and SOS Méditerranée on Thursday rescued 117 people from a rubber boat drifting off the coast of Libya, EFE could confirm from aboard a rescue vessel.
The boat on which those rescued were traveling had set off from a beach near Tripoli at around midnight Wednesday, when the sea appeared to be calmer following days of strong winds in the region, a survivor aboard rescue ship "Aquarius" told EFE.
People from countries in North and Sub-Saharan Africa were among those rescued during the operation.