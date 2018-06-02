Palestinian mourners carry the body of nurse Razan al-Najjar, 21, during her funeral in Khan Younis town, southern Gaza Strip, June 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/HAITHAM IMAD

Hundreds of Palestinians on Saturday attended the funeral of a young Palestinian woman who was shot dead by Israeli forces a day earlier while working as a volunteer medic during protests near the Gaza-Israel boundary fence, as documented by an efe-epa journalist.

The body of Razan al-Najjar, age 21, was carried draped in the Palestinian flag and her blood-stained medical vest.

According to the human rights group Al Mezan, eyewitnesses said the young medic was shot in the back while treating injured demonstrators east of Khan Younis.

"Eyewitnesses reported that the martyr al-Najjar was about 100 meters to the west of the eastern fence at the time she was targeted, that she was helping to evacuate the wounded and provide medical assistance to them and that she was wearing a jacket with a badge showing the nature of her work as a medic," Al Mezan said in a statement Friday on its official website.

For its part, the Israeli army said Friday that "rioters are burning tires adjacent to the security fence and attempting to damage security infrastructure," and that its forces were "responding with riot dispersal means and are operating in accordance with the rules of engagement."

Around 100 Palestinians were wounded during the 10th consecutive Friday of demonstrations in the Gaza Strip, 40 of them by gunfire, according to Gaza's Health Ministry.

Since the Great March of Return protests began on March 30, Israeli forces have killed at least 123 Palestinians and wounded more than 13,000, according to Red Cross figures.

According to protest organizers, the mass demonstrations are calling for Palestinians' right to return to their homeland inside Israel and an end to the Israeli blockade of Gaza, which has lasted over a decade.