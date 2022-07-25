A fireman watches the flames near Santo Domingo de Silos in Burgos, Spain, 24 July 2022. EFE/Paco Santamaria

Neighbours watch the flames near Santo Domingo de Silos in Burgos, Spain, 24 July 2022. EFE/Paco Santamaria

A military helicopter participates in a battle to extinguish a forest fire raging for the fourth day in the Dadia National Park, in Evros, northern Greece, 24 July 2022. EFE/EPA/DIMITRIS ALEXOUDIS

A firefighting helicopter participates in a battle to extinguish a forest fire raging for the fourth day in the Dadia National Park, in Evros, northern Greece, 24 July 2022. EFE/EPA/DIMITRIS ALEXOUDIS

A forest fire rages for the fourth day in the Dadia National Park, in Evros, northern Greece, 24 July 2022. EFE/EPA/DIMITRIS ALEXOUDIS

A firefighting aircraft drops water to extinguish a forest fire raging for the fourth day in the Dadia National Park, in Evros, northern Greece, 24 July 2022. EFE/EPA/DIMITRIS ALEXOUDIS

Firefighters are tackling blazes in several European countries amid persistent soaring temperatures across much of the continent Monday.

Wildfires have devoured thousands of hectares of land in Greece.

A large wildfire in the Dadia-Lefkimi-Soufli Forest National Park, near the Turkish border, is threatening southeastern Europe’s last remaining colony of black vultures.

Experts who arrived in the area Sunday said it was inevitable that the flames had burned black vulture nests, and those of other birds of prey.

