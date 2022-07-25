Firefighters are tackling blazes in several European countries amid persistent soaring temperatures across much of the continent Monday.
Wildfires have devoured thousands of hectares of land in Greece.
A large wildfire in the Dadia-Lefkimi-Soufli Forest National Park, near the Turkish border, is threatening southeastern Europe’s last remaining colony of black vultures.
Experts who arrived in the area Sunday said it was inevitable that the flames had burned black vulture nests, and those of other birds of prey.
(...)