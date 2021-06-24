An undated photo from Canada's National Center for Truth and Reconciliation shows indigenous children and religious staff posing outside Kamloops school in British Columbia, Canada. EFE/ Nctr Canada /EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A Canadian First Nation announced on Wednesday the discovery of hundreds of unmarked graves on the grounds of a former residential school in Saskatchewan province.

The Cowessess First Nation and the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous First Nation said they have discovered the graves on the grounds of the former Marieval Residential School, in operation between 1899 and 1997, about 2,500 kilometers northwest of Toronto.

It is the second discovery of mass graves on the grounds of former Canadian school residences in recent weeks.

On May 28, Rosanne Casimir, chief of the Tk'emlúps te Secwépemc First Nation in British Columbia, also in western Canada, announced the discovery of the remains of 215 children buried in mass graves at the Kamloops school residence.