Jangebe (Nigeria), 02/03/2021.- Female students who were kidnapped from Jangebe Government Girls Secondary School look on after their release in Zamfara, Nigeria 02 March 2021. The governor of Zamfara State, Bello Matawalle confirmed the release of the 300 girl students that were abducted by gunmen in Jangebe. This was the third school attack and abduction in Nigeria in less than three months. (Atentado) EFE/EPA/STR

Jangebe (Nigeria), 02/03/2021.- A female student who was kidnapped from Jangebe Government Girls Secondary School looks on after their release in Zamfara, Nigeria 02 March 2021. The governor of Zamfara State, Bello Matawalle confirmed the release of the 300 girl students that were abducted by gunmen in Jangebe. This was the third school attack and abduction in Nigeria in less than three months. (Atentado) EFE/EPA/STR

Jangebe (Nigeria), 02/03/2021.- Female students who were kidnapped from Jangebe Government Girls Secondary School look on after their release in Zamfara, Nigeria 02 March 2021. The governor of Zamfara State, Bello Matawalle confirmed the release of the 300 girl students that were abducted by gunmen in Jangebe. This was the third school attack and abduction in Nigeria in less than three months. (Atentado) EFE/EPA/STR

Nearly 300 girls who were kidnapped last Friday at a public school in the state of Zamfara, in northwestern Nigeria, were released Tuesday, according to the governor of the region, Bello Muhammad Matawalle.



"It gladdens my heart to announce the release of the abducted students of GGSS Jangebe from captivity. This follows the scaling of several hurdles laid against our efforts. I enjoin all well-meaning Nigerians to rejoice with us as our daughters are now safe," the leader said on Twitter. EFE-EPA