Nearly 300 girls who were kidnapped last Friday at a public school in the state of Zamfara, in northwestern Nigeria, were released Tuesday, according to the governor of the region, Bello Muhammad Matawalle.
"It gladdens my heart to announce the release of the abducted students of GGSS Jangebe from captivity. This follows the scaling of several hurdles laid against our efforts. I enjoin all well-meaning Nigerians to rejoice with us as our daughters are now safe," the leader said on Twitter. EFE-EPA