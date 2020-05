Police clear roads of protesters during a rally against the implementation of the national security law in Hong Kong, China, 24 May 2020. EFE-EPA/JEROME FAVRE

Police clear roads of protesters during a rally against the implementation of the national security law in Hong Kong, China, 24 May 2020. EFE-EPA/JEROME FAVRE

Police detain a protester during a rally against the implementation of the national security law in Hong Kong, China, 24 May 2020. EFE-EPA/JEROME FAVRE

Hundreds of protesters gathered Wednesday on the streets of Hong Kong against a contentious law criminalizing disrespect towards the Chinese national anthem, leading to the police making arrests and using tear gas on demonstrators.

State media RTHK said the protesters raised slogans such as "Disband the police immediately," and "Five demands not one less," one of the most repeated ones since the protests began last year.