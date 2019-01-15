A protest banner reading 'A twenty euro note is missing' is seen as security workers demonstrate during a warning strike called by the German United Services Trade Union 'ver.di', at Frankfurt International Airport, in Frankfurt Am Main, Germany, 15 January 2019. EPA/ARMANDO BABANI

A view of empty airport check-in desks during a security personnel warning strike called by the German United Services Trade Union 'ver.di', at Frankfurt International Airport, in Frankfurt Am Main, Germany, 15 January 2019. EPA/ARMANDO BABANI

An information screen shows cancelled flights at at Frankfurt International Airport during a security personnel warning strike called by the German United Services Trade Union 'ver.di', in Frankfurt Am Main, Germany, 15 January 2019. EPA/ARMANDO BABANI

A traveller pushing an airport cart with her luggage walks past screens displaying the current flights status during a security personnel warning strike called by the German United Services Trade Union 'ver.di', at Frankfurt International Airport, in Frankfurt Am Main, Germany, 15 January 2019. EPA/ARMANDO BABANI

Over 220,000 travelers were expected to be affected Tuesday as security workers staged a strike at eight German airports over a pay dispute, aviation authorities said.

Around 23,000 aviation security personnel went on strike early Tuesday grounding hundreds of flights over an unresolved pay dispute between BDLS, a company representing the airports, and the Verdi Trade union, who demand a minimum salary of 20 gross euros ($23) an hour.

"Verdi is unjustifiably carrying out these strikes on the backs of travelers, airlines and airports," airport association, ADV, head Ralph Beisel said in a statement.

Verdi accused BDLS of not presenting a counter-offer to negotiate even though this is the third strike in two weeks.

At Frankfurt airport alone — one of the busiest airports in Europe — some 610 flights have been canceled, around half the total number of flights that operate at the airport every day.

"Due to a strike by security staff at several German airports today, major disruptions and flight cancellations can also be expected at Frankfurt Airport," the airport announced on its website.

"In particular, the security checkpoints outside the transit area will not be staffed until approximately 20.00," the airport advised.

Lufthansa airline said it had canceled 500 flights and 120 flights of its low-cost sister airline Eurowings.

Frankfurt and Munich airports are expected to be affected by the strike until 8 pm local time; the Leipzig/Halle strike is set to continue until 6 pm; Dresden airport will resume normal services by 9 pm and Erfurt airport by 10 pm.

The next round of negotiations between Verdi and BDLS is set to take place on Jan. 23.