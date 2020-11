French police officers evacuate migrants with their tents after hundreds of migrants and refugees evacuated from a makeshift migrant camp in Saint-Denis on 17 November installed tents in Republic Square in Paris, France, 23 November 2020. EFE/EPA/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

French police officers evacuate migrants with their tents after hundreds of migrants and refugees evacuated from a makeshift migrant camp in Saint-Denis on 17 November installed tents in Republic Square in Paris, France, 23 November 2020. EFE/EPA/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

Hundreds of refugees camp in Place de la République in Paris

Paris, 24 November (efe-epa) - Hundreds of migrants were forcibly evacuated Monday night from the Place de la Republique, in the heart of Paris.



Hundreds of blue tents filled with migrants from countries such as Afganistan were dismantled by police shortly after being set up.



The scenes of tension between police and migrants were denounced by France's Minister of the Interior Gerald Darmanin on Twitter. EFE-EPA



