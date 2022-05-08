A disabled man waits to buy a cooking gas cylinder near a selling depot amid a cooking gas shortage in Colombo, Sri Lanka, 08 May 2022. EFE-EPA/CHAMILA KARUNARATHNE

People queue up to buy cooking gas cylinders near a selling depot amid a cooking gas shortage in Colombo, Sri Lanka, 08 May 2022. EFE-EPA/CHAMILA KARUNARATHNE

Hundreds of people defied the state of emergency in Sri Lanka on Sunday to block several key roads in Colombo in a protest against weeks-long cooking gas shortages amid Sri Lanka’s severe economic crisis.

"We cannot feed our children because there is no gas,” a protester on Armor Street, who asked not to be identified, told Efe.

“This government has been very negligent with the essential needs of the people," he added.

People have been unable to obtain cooking gas cylinders due to supply shortages in the country with part of the supplies transported by the trucks being looted by desperate people.

(...)