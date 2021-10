Prison officers clear the way for a bus (C, rear) carrying released detainees outside Insein prison in Yangon, Myanmar, 19 October 2021. EFE-EPA/STRINGER

Family and friends hold flowers as they wait for the release of detainees behind a barricade set up outside Insein prison in Yangon, Myanmar, 19 October 2021. EFE-EPA/STRINGER

Family members and friends hold flowers as they wait for the release of detainees outside the Insein prison in Yangon, Myanmar, 19 October 2021. EFE-EPA/STRINGER

A woman (R) gives flowers to greet her son after he was released from prison, outside the Insein prison in Yangon, Myanmar, 19 October 2021. EFE-EPA/STRINGER

Released prisoners greet their friends and family members from the windows of a bus, outside the Insein prison in Yangon, Myanmar, 19 October 2021. EFE-EPA/STRINGER

A woman holds flowers as she waits for a family member outside Insein prison in Yangon, Myanmar, 19 October 2021. EFE-EPA/STRINGER

A man flashes the three-finger salute as he holds up a placard with the name of a family member who is expected to be released from prison, outside the Insein prison in Yangon, Myanmar, 19 October 2021. EFE-EPA/STRINGER

Myanmar military rulers Tuesday released hundreds of people from prisons, months after the junta jailed them for demanding restoration of democracy following the ouster of a civilian government and seizure of power in an army coup on Feb.1

Military dictator General Min Aung Hlaing had announced a general amnesty for thousands of protesters on Monday.

The process to set free more jailed protesters will continue on Wednesday. EFE