An anti-government protester holds a picture of the United Kingdom's former Prime Minister Winston Churchill during a rally outside the British Consulate in Hong Kong, China, Sept. 15, 2019. EFE-EPA/JEROME FAVRE

An anti-government protester holds a picture of the United Kingdom's Queen Elizabeth II during a rally outside the British Consulate in Hong Kong, China, Sept. 15, 2019. EFE-EPA/JEROME FAVRE

Hundreds of protesters took their anti-Beijing message to the United Kingdom's consulate-general in Hong Kong on Sunday as they called on London to take actions against China for allegedly failing to keep its so-called “one country, two systems” promise.

The rally, organized by a pro-democracy online group, sought to urge the UK government to “take immediate action on China for not honoring the Sino-British Joint Declaration” and "acknowledge" that the formula established in the handover deal reached between the two powers in 1997 was "not functioning." EFE-EPA