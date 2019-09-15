Hundreds of protesters took their anti-Beijing message to the United Kingdom's consulate-general in Hong Kong on Sunday as they called on London to take actions against China for allegedly failing to keep its so-called “one country, two systems” promise.
The rally, organized by a pro-democracy online group, sought to urge the UK government to “take immediate action on China for not honoring the Sino-British Joint Declaration” and "acknowledge" that the formula established in the handover deal reached between the two powers in 1997 was "not functioning." EFE-EPA