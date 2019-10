The burnt structure of a house after the Getty Fire spread in the hills behind the Getty Center in Los Angeles, California, USA, 28 October 2019. EFE/EPA/ETIENNE LAURENT

A firefighter looks at the Getty Fire spreading in the hills behind the Getty Center in Los Angeles, California, USA, 28 October 2019. EFE/EPA/ETIENNE LAURENT

A helicopter drops water on the Getty Fire spreading in the hills behind the Getty Center in Los Angeles, California, USA, 28 October 2019. EFE/EPA/ETIENNE LAURENT

Firefighters look at the rotation of helicopters dropping water on the Getty Fire spreading in the hills behind the Getty Center in Los Angeles, California, USA, 28 October 2019. EFE/EPA/ETIENNE LAURENT

Hundreds of thousands of people have been evacuated in California, including Hollywood celebrities, as wildfires decimated more than 30,000 hectares.

Local authorities warned that more than 10,000 residents in the Los Angeles area have been affected by the Getty fire and cannot return to their homes.