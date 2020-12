Dover (United Kingdom), 21/12/2020.- The entrance to the Port of Dover is closed in Dover, Britain, 21 December 2020. France has closed its border with the UK for 48 hours over concerns about the new coronavirus variant. Freight lorries cannot cross by sea or through the Eurotunnel and the Port of Dover has closed to outbound traffic. (Francia, Reino Unido) EFE/EPA/NEIL HALL

Kent (United Kingdom), 21/12/2020.- Lorries headed to the Port of Dover are stacked along the M20 motorway in Kent, Britain, 21 December 2020. France has closed its border with the UK for 48 hours over concerns about the new coronavirus variant. Freight lorries cannot cross by sea or through the Eurotunnel and the Port of Dover has closed to outbound traffic. (Francia, Reino Unido) EFE/EPA/NEIL HALL

Dover (United Kingdom), 21/12/2020.- The Port of Dover remains closed in Dover, Britain, 21 December 2020. France has closed its border with the UK for 48 hours over concerns about the new coronavirus variant. Freight lorries cannot cross by sea or through the Eurotunnel and the Port of Dover has closed to outbound traffic. (Francia, Reino Unido) EFE/EPA/NEIL HALL

Hundreds of truck drivers spent a second night in their vehicles in the southeastern English county of Kent waiting for France to reopen the Channel Tunnel border, which was closed Sunday because of the coronavirus crisis.

The British government estimated on Tuesday that 945 trucks were stranded near the port of Dover. EFE-EPA