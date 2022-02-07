Exterior of Rabat-Sale Airport, in Sale, Morocco, 29 November 2021, the day a travel ban was put into force. EFE/EPA/FILE

Passengers wait for their flights at Rabat-Sale Airport, in Sale, Morocco, 29 November 2021, the day a travel ban came into force. EFE/EPA/FILE/Jalal Morchidi

A student taking an online class in Milan, Italy while schools were shut due to the coronavirus pandemic. EFE/EPA/FILE/Matteo Corner

A doctor wearing protective gear holds the hand of a patient at the intensive care unit of Honved Hospital treating COVID-19 patients during the pandemic of new coronavirus COVID-19 in Budapest, Hungary, 15 December 2021. EFE/EPA/FILE/ZOLTAN BALOGH HUNGARY OUT

A doctor wearing protective gear performs an ultrasound scan at the intensive care unit of Honved Hospital treats COVID-19 patients during the pandemic of new coronavirus COVID-19 in Budapest, Hungary, 15 December 2021. EFE/EPA/FILE/ZOLTAN BALOGH

Hungary last year suffered its steepest peace-time population drop since 1876, as the central European nation registered the fourth highest Covid-19 mortality rate per capita in the world.

A total of 153,000 people died in Hungary last year, the highest figure since the end of World War II, according to preliminary data published by tracking sites Worldometers and Our World in Data.

Of these, 29,649 died of Covid-19 complications, meaning Hungary is behind only Peru, Bulgaria and Bosnia and Herzegovina in terms of coronavirus deaths per capita. EFE

