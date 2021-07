Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban arrives on the second day of a European Union (EU) summit at The European Council Building in Brussels, Belgium, 25 June 2021. EFE/EPA/FILE/ARIS OIKONOMOU/POOL

A new law in Hungary banning LGBTQI content from schools will be put to a referendum to counter pressure from the European Union, which has branded the legislation as discriminatory.

The controversial law to remove LGBTQI topics from the classroom was pegged to a broader piece of legislation on child protection which included stronger penalties for peadophelia, a conflation that rights groups and several European countries say is offensive. EFE

mn/mp/lv-jt