A still image dated Sept. 2, 2019, and made available by the National Fisheries Association of the Bahamas on Sept. 3, 2019, shows street flooding as Hurricane Dorian hits the Bahamas with heavy winds and storm surge. EPA-EFE/NATIONAL FISHERIES ASSOCIATION OF THE BAHAMAS/EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A beachgoer watches as waves hit the Main Street Pier in Daytona Beach, Florida, on Sept. 3, 2019, as Hurricane Dorian churns in the Atlantic over the northern Bahamas. EPA-EFE/JIM LO SCALZO

Beachgoers watch the ocean by the Juno Beach Pier in Juno Beach, Florida, on Sept. 3, 2019, as Hurricane Dorian churns in the Atlantic over the northern Bahamas. EPA-EFE/CRISTOBAL HERRERA

Beachgoers chat next to the Main Street Pier in Daytona Beach, Florida, on Sept. 3, 2019, as Hurricane Dorian churns in the Atlantic over the northern Bahamas.EPA-EFE/JIM LO SCALZO

Beachgoers watch waves hit the Main Street Pier in Daytona Beach, Florida, on Sept. 3, 2019, as Hurricane Dorian churns in the Atlantic over the northern Bahamas.EPA-EFE/JIM LO SCALZO

Hurricane Dorian, a Category 2 storm, is slowly moving northwest on Tuesday, leaving the northern Bahamas and taking what forecasters expect will be a track that carries the powerful storm close to the Florida coast, the Miami-based National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.

The NHC said in its 1500 GMT public advisory that Dorian had maximum sustained winds of 175 kph (110 mph).