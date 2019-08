A photograph provided on Aug. 30, 2019, of Hurricane Dorian by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration via the United States National Hurricane Center. Dorian, which is churning toward Florida and is expected to strengthen to a major Category 3 hurricane on Aug. 30. EPA-EFE/NOAA-STAR/NHC

A photograph provided on Aug. 30, 2019, by the United States National Hurricane Center that shows the five-day forecast track for Hurricane Dorian, which is churning toward Florida and is expected to become a major hurricane on Aug. 30. EPA-EFE/NHC

Dorian has strengthened slightly in recent hours and is expected to become a major hurricane later Friday while slowly moving over the Atlantic Ocean toward Florida.

The United States National Hurricane Center said in its latest bulletin at 8 am local (Miami) time Friday that data from an Air Force Reserve reconnaissance aircraft indicate that Dorian's maximum sustained winds have increased to nearly 175 kilometers (110 miles) per hour, or nearly Category 3 strength.