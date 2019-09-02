A handout photo made available by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) shows Hurricane Dorian over the Bahamas and approaching Florida at 1456 UTC on Sept. 2, 2019. The powerful Category 5 storm made landfall in the Bahamas, causing what Prime Minister Hubert Minnis described as "unprecedented" devastation. EPA-EFE/NOAA/NESDIS/STAR GOES

A handout photo provided by NASA on Sept. 2, 2019, shows Hurricane Dorian on Sept. 1, 2019, over the Bahamas, where the powerful Category 5 storm made landfall, causing what Prime Minister Hubert Minnis described as "unprecedented" devastation. EPA-EFE/NASA

Dorian, the second most powerful hurricane on record in the Atlantic, continued pounding the northern Bahamas on Monday with extremely strong winds while slowing on its way toward Florida, the Miami-based National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.

The NHC said in its 1500 GMT public advisory that the storm was located about 50 kilometers (30 miles) northeast of Freeport, Grand Bahama, and some 180 kilometers (110 miles) east of West Palm Beach, Florida, packing maximum sustained winds of 250 kph (155 mph).