Ken Southworth (left) and Ben Oliva photograph the sunrise behind Cocoa Beach Pier in the eastern Florida city of Cocoa Beach, Florida, USA, on Aug. 31, 2019. Florida is bracing for Hurricane Dorian, a Category 4 storm that is projected to make landfall on Florida's east coast late on Sept. 2 or early Sept. 3. EPA-EFE/JIM LO SCALZO

Pigeons fly above Cocoa Beach Pier in the eastern Florida city of Cocoa Beach, Florida, USA, on Aug. 31, 2019. Florida is bracing for Hurricane Dorian, a Category 4 storm that is expected to make landfall on Florida's east coast on Sept. 2 or Sept. 3. EPA-EFE/JIM LO SCALZO

MIA01. MIAMI (FL, EEUU), 31/08/2019.- A photo provided on Aug. 31, 2019, by the Miami-based National Hurricane Center shows Hurricane Dorian's five-day forecast track. Dorian, an extremely powerful Category 4 hurricane, has further strengthened and currently is packing maximum sustained winds of 230 kilometers (145 miles) per hour as it continues on a westerly path toward the Bahamas and Florida, the Miami-based National Hurricane Center said in an 8 am bulletin on Aug. 31. EPA-EFE/NHC

Dorian, an extremely powerful Category 4 hurricane, has further strengthened and currently is packing maximum sustained winds of 230 kilometers (145 miles) per hour as it continues on a westerly path toward the Bahamas and Florida, the Miami-based National Hurricane Center said Saturday morning.

The NHC, a division of the United States' National Weather Service, said the speed of the slow-moving hurricane's maximum sustained winds had increased by 32 km/h over the past 12 hours.