A surfer is seen on the beaches before the arrival of Hurricane Grace in the Port of Veracruz, Mexico, 20 August 2021. EFE / Abraham Neri Muñoz

Photograph of a jetty before the arrival of Hurricane Grace today, in the Port of Veracruz, Mexico 20 August 2021. EFE / Abraham Neri Muñoz

Hurricane Grace, a Category 3 tropical cyclone, which has kept Mexico’s state of Veracruz on alert, is expected to make landfall after midnight, following heavy rains and winds in the country’s central and northeastern coasts.

"Grace escalated to Category 3 on the Saffir-Simpson scale. It will make landfall in the next few hours, on the north coast of Veracruz, near the municipality of Tecolutla," the National Water Commission said on Twitter. EFE