Clouds from Hurricane Ida pass over a cemetery in New Orleans, Louisiana, USA, 29 August 2021. Hurricane Ida is expected to make landfall on the Louisiana coast Sunday evening as a major hurricane with the Mississippi and Louisiana coastal areas preparing for storms surges, wind damage and flooding. It is also making landfall on the 16 anniversary of Hurricane Katrina. EFE/EPA/DAN ANDERSON

A handout picture made available by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) shows a True Color daytime satellite image showing category 4 Hurricane Ida as it makes landfall near Port Fourchon, Louisiana, USA, 29 August 2021. Hurricane Ida makes landfall as a category 4 hurricane on the 16 anniversary of Hurricane Katrina. EFE/EPA/NOAA HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Wind from approaching Hurricane Ida blows through the hair of Monroe Best in New Orleans, Louisiana, on Aug. 29, 2021. The Category 4 storm is virtually guaranteed to bring heavy rain, powerful finds, storm surge and flooding to southern Louisiana. EFE/DAN ANDERSON

A man works to unclog the courtyard drain at their condo in the French Quarter as Hurricane Ida passes New Orleans, Louisiana, USA, 29 August 2021. EPA-EFE/DAN ANDERSON

At least one person has died and the entire city of New Orleans was left without power on Sunday after Hurricane Ida's passage caused serious damage to transmission lines, local authorities reported.

The death of a 60-year old man occurred in Ascension Parish, in southeastern Louisiana, after a tree fell on his house, according to authorities.EFE

