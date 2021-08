Clouds from Hurricane Ida pass over a cemetery in New Orleans, Louisiana, USA, 29 August 2021.EFE/EPA/DAN ANDERSON

Two women walk down the street before Hurricane Ida makes landfall in New Orleans, Louisiana, USA, 29 August 2021.EFE/EPA/DAN ANDERSON

Marisa Morton looks up at storm clouds as she walks her dogs before Hurricane Ida makes landfall in New Orleans, Louisiana USA, 29 August 2021. EFE/EPA/DAN ANDERSON

The wind form Hurricane Ida blows hair and a mask away from the face of Monroe Best in New Orleans, Louisiana USA on 29 August 2021.EFE/EPA/DAN ANDERSON

The wind form Hurricane Ida blows hair in the face of Monroe Best in New Orleans, Louisiana USA, 29 August 2021. EFE/EPA/DAN ANDERSON

Miami, Aug 29 (EFE News) - Hurricane Ida became a Category 4 storm Sunday as it rapidly intensified to sustained winds of 150 miles per hour, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The NHC warned the storm is “extremely dangerous” and has the potential to damage areas to the extent of making them uninhabitable for weeks or months. EFE

