Cars pass travel along a flooded street after heavy rain, caused by Tropical Storm Lorena hit the area, in Culiacan, Sinaloa, Mexico, Sep.19, 2019. EPA-EFE/JUAN CARLOS CRUZ

Hurricane Lorena was on Saturday downgraded to a tropical storm after causing power outages and damages to property along the east coast of the Baja California peninsula on its way to northwestern Mexico.

The National Meteorological Service (SMN) reported that the storm was located over the Gulf of California, 85 km (nearly 53 miles) north-northeast of Loreto, Baja California Sur, and 145 km (90 miles) south of Guaymas, a city in the state of Sonora.