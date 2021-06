Visitors look around at Hyundai Motor booth at the xEV Trend Korea 2021, an annual electric car fair, at COEX in Seoul, South Korea, 09 June 2021. EFE-EPA/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT/FILE

South Korean automaker Hyundai will suspend operations at its United States plant in Alabama for three weeks due to the shortage of semiconductors and to carry out maintenance work, a company spokesperson told EFE on Monday.

"Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama will suspend production the week of Jun. 14 due to semiconductor supply conditions. The plant will resume production on Jun. 21 and will continue to take steps to optimize production," the manufacturer said. EFE