Real Madrid's Sergio Ramos receives the trophy after winning the UEFA Champions League final between Juventus FC and Real Madrid at the National Stadium of Wales in Cardiff, Britain, 03 June 2017. EFE/EPA/FILE/ANDY RAIN

Real Madrid legend Sergio Ramos broke down in tears Thursday as he bid farewell to the club after 16 years, saying it was one of the toughest moments of his life.

In a stripped back ceremony, Ramos became emotional when he recalled arriving at the Santiago Bernabéu with his family having joined from Sevilla in 2005.

“I would like to thank the fans, they carried me in their arms at all times,” he said.

“I would have liked to have said goodbye in our stadium, in the Santiago Bernabéu,” he added.

The 35-year-old addressed a small audience at Madrid’s Valdebebas training complex, where the team has been playing its home games while the Bernabéu undergoes a revamp.

“Thank you Real Madrid, I will always carry you in my heart".