Washington (Usa), 16/03/2022.- Republican Senator from Ohio Rob Portman wears a pin depicting the national flags of the United States and Ukraine while speaking to members of the news media after watching the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky deliver a video address to members of US Senate and House of Representatives in the Capitol Visitor Center on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, USA, 16 March 2022. Zelensky's address may raise pressure on US President Joe Biden to support a no-fly zone, according to analysts. (Ucrania, Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

Washington (United States), 16/03/2022.- Footage of the war in Ukraine is displayed as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks to the US Congress by video to plead for support as his country is besieged by Russian forces, at the Capitol in Washington, USA, 16 March 2022. (Rusia, Ucrania, Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/SCOTT APPLEWHITE / POOL

Washington (United States), 16/03/2022.- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks to the US Congress by video to plead for support as his country is besieged by Russian forces, at the Capitol in Washington, USA, 16 March 2022. (Rusia, Ucrania, Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/SCOTT APPLEWHITE / POOL

‘I need your help’, Zelenskyy says in urgent appeal to US Congress

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed the United States Congress on Wednesday to call for more US support in his country’s war against Russia.

Speaking via video link from Kyiv, Zelenskyy thanked the US for “overwhelming support” it had provided so far, but called on Washington to “do more” to help Kyiv repel the invasion launched by Russian president Vladimir Putin on February 24.

“Right now the future of our country is being decided. The destiny of our people. Whether Ukraine will be free, whether they will be able to preserve their democracy,” Zelenskyy said.

(...)