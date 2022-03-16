Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed the United States Congress on Wednesday to call for more US support in his country’s war against Russia.
Speaking via video link from Kyiv, Zelenskyy thanked the US for “overwhelming support” it had provided so far, but called on Washington to “do more” to help Kyiv repel the invasion launched by Russian president Vladimir Putin on February 24.
“Right now the future of our country is being decided. The destiny of our people. Whether Ukraine will be free, whether they will be able to preserve their democracy,” Zelenskyy said.
